Video shows North Carolina school officer slamming girl, 15, to floor

Officer Ruben De Los Santos is on paid administrative leave

(CNN) A North Carolina high school is stunned after an 8-second cell phone video showed a school resource officer hoisting a girl into the air and body slamming her onto the floor.

The student, 15-year-old Jasmine Darwin, suffered a concussion, her mother Desiree Harrison told CNN affiliate WRAL

"That's not how you handle a child," Harrison said. "She's only 100 pounds. He could've killed her."

A still from the video, which shows the officer hoisting the student and then slamming her to the floor.

The video does not show what led up to the body slam at Rolesville High School's cafeteria Tuesday morning, though police later said the officer was responding to two female students fighting.

"I, like many of you, am deeply concerned about what I saw in the video," principal Dhedra Lassiter said.

