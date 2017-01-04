Train may have derailed in New York, fire department says

Story highlights At least 76 people injured, the fire department says

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear

New York (CNN) A train may have derailed during Wednesday morning rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.

At least 76 people suffered injuries, the fire department said.

Fire officials deferred additional questions to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which did not immediately respond to CNN's questions about the cause. The cause of the incident, on Long Island Rail Road Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear.Fire officials deferred additional questions to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which did not immediately respond to CNN's questions about the cause.

One witness, who only wanted to be identified as Sophie, saw the aftermath of the incident from the platform. She posted a photo of a mangled train door with a window busted.

I'm ok, but they're still getting people out. Happened on the platform next to mine #train #lirr A photo posted by Sophie (@sophieaka) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:38am PST

"I went onto the platform because the train I needed to board was on the track on the other side of the platform," Sophie said.

