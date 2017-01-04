Small-town store under fire for racist sign display

Story highlights New Mexico convenience store posts racist and violent anti-Obama signs

Public ire has grown since the photos went viral

(CNN) A convenience store in Mayhill, New Mexico, is facing a backlash for the collection of incendiary signs plastering its store windows.

The signs have sparked outrage online and brought fresh attention to the small-town shop, even though they've been on display for years.

The messages are peppered with aggressive threats and discriminatory language that mostly targets President Obama.

A lot of them are unprintable and had to be blurred in the photo above, but the messages that are left are still far from tame.

"Kill Obama (care)," proclaims one, with "(care)" in a small, inconspicuous font.

Read More