Transcript of Dylann Roof's opening statement

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof began making his case in court Wednesday as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence. Roof, wearing a gray sweater and speaking so softly that people in the courtroom strained to hear him, addressed the jury in a brief opening statement. Here's what he said:

My opening statement may seem a little out of place.

You may have heard the reason I chose to represent myself so to prevent my lawyers from misrepresentation. That's absolutely true.

It isn't because I am trying to keep a secret.

I am not going to lie to you through myself.

