Transcript of Dylann Roof's opening statement

Updated 4:15 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN)Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof began making his case in court Wednesday as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence. Roof, wearing a gray sweater and speaking so softly that people in the courtroom strained to hear him, addressed the jury in a brief opening statement. Here's what he said:

My opening statement may seem a little out of place.
You may have heard the reason I chose to represent myself so to prevent my lawyers from misrepresentation. That's absolutely true.
    It isn't because I am trying to keep a secret.
    I am not going to lie to you through myself.
    My lawyers forced me to go through two mental competency hearings, not because I have an issue, but it is going to be revealed.
    In that respect my self-representation has accomplished nothing, you say, what is the point? Point is that I am not going to lie to you.
    Other than the fact that I trusted people I shouldn't have... (inaudible).
    There's nothing wrong with me psychologically.
    Anything you heard from my lawyers in the last phase (of the trial), I ask you to forget it. That's the last thing.