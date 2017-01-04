Story highlights Video shows man's wrists bound as people kick and punch him

Beating is broadcast on Facebook Live

(CNN) A young woman who broadcast the beating of a man on Facebook Live has been arrested with three others in connection with the gruesome attack, Chicago Police said Wednesday.

The disturbing 30-minute video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of a room. His attackers laugh and shout "f*ck Donald Trump" and "f*ck white people" as they kick and punch him and and cut into his forehead with a knife.

Police described the victim as an 18-year-old with special needs who was taken from the suburbs. Patrol officers found the disoriented young man wandering the street "in crisis" Wednesday afternoon and brought him to a hospital.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to a battery call at a residence near where he was found and saw signs of a struggle and property damage, police said. After viewing the video they determined the victim was the man found on the street and that the people arrested were involved, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

The suspects, two men and two women, all 18 years old, are in custody awaiting formal charges, he said in a news conference Wednesday.

