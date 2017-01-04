Story highlights Zverev shocks Federer in the Hopman Cup

But Switzerland beats Germany 2-1

(CNN) Not many tennis players can boast a winning head-to-head record against the great Roger Federer -- but teenager Alexander Zverev can do just that.

The 19-year-old German prodigy beat his rather more illustrious Swiss counterpart 7-6 6-7 7-6 in Wednesday's Hopman Cup match to take an overall 2-1 career lead.

Federer beat Dan Evans in straight sets on his return from a six-month injury layoff Monday as Switzerland overcame Great Britain 3-0.

He was to have no such luck against Zverev, however, as defeat saw Germany take a 1-0 lead over Switzerland Wednesday.

"To beat Roger, you really have to play an unbelievable match, from the first point to the last. I thought we both played really well," Zverev said courtside after his win.