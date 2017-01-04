CNN 10 - January 5, 2017

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript for help with reading comprehension and vocabulary
January 5, 2017
Welcome to our very first production of CNN 10! Our international coverage explains the latest rift between the U.S. and Russia as well as the reasons for tensions between the U.S. and Israel. After 10 seconds of trivia, we're showing you what it's like to be a freshman in the new Congress, and after a report on the social media "filter bubble," we're showing you a walking robot that's truly 10 out of 10.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10!