CNN 10 - January 5, 2017

January 5, 2017

Welcome to our very first production of CNN 10! Our international coverage explains the latest rift between the U.S. and Russia as well as the reasons for tensions between the U.S. and Israel. After 10 seconds of trivia, we're showing you what it's like to be a freshman in the new Congress, and after a report on the social media "filter bubble," we're showing you a walking robot that's truly 10 out of 10.

