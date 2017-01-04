Story highlights Dhoni quits as India's one-day captain

Led his country in 199 ODIs and 72 T20s

First captain to win 3 major limited-over titles

(CNN) MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India's limited-overs cricket teams after more than nine years in the role, having become his country's most successful skipper in all formats of the game.

Dhoni, 35, led India in 199 one-day internationals and 72 Twenty20 matches after taking over from Rahul Dravid in 2007, less than three years after making his playing debut.

He guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20 tournament on his debut as captain, and lifted the 2011 World Cup in India and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England -- the first captain to win all three limited-over competitions.

NEWS ALERT - Mahendra Singh #Dhoni steps down as #Captain of #TeamIndia. He will be available for selection for ODIs & T20Is vs England pic.twitter.com/2xM0eisdjq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2017

The World Cup victory on home soil stands out as the highlight of Dhoni's tenure as captain. In the final, he was instrumental with the bat, scoring 91 not out in a man-of-the-match display against Sri Lanka.

A wicketkeeper and big-hitting middle-order batsmen, Dhoni thrived on the captaincy and scored 6,633 ODI runs at an average of 54 while leading his team.