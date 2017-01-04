Breaking News

Trump Cabinet confirmation meeting schedule

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 7:19 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

    Dems vow confirmation fight for 8 Trump cabinet picks

Story highlights

  • The Cabinet hearings will take place before the inauguration
  • These dates will be updated

Washington (CNN)Senate committees are set to holding hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections and other administration positions.

Here's the latest schedule:

    Tuesday, January 10

    Jeff Sessions, attorney general -- hearings at 9:30 a.m.

    Wednesday, January 11

    Rex Tillerson, secretary of state -- hearings in the morning and afternoon
    Elaine Chao, transportation secretary -- hearing at 10:15 a.m.
    Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency -- hearing at 10 am
    Betsy DeVos, education secretary -- hearing at 10 a.m.
    John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security -- hearing at 2 p.m.

    Thursday, January 12

    James Mattis, defense secretary

    Wednesday, January 18

    Tom Price, secretary of Health and Human Services

    Hearings yet to be scheduled

    Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary
    Andrew Puzder, labor secretary
    Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency administrator
    Mick Mulvaney, budget director
    Ryan Zinke, interior secretary
    Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development
    Rick Perry, energy secretary
    Nikki Haley, UN ambassador
    Note: This will be updated as CNN receives more information on the dates of committee hearings.