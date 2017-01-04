Trump Cabinet confirmation meeting schedule

Washington (CNN) Senate committees are set to holding hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections and other administration positions.

Here's the latest schedule:

Tuesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 11

Rex Tillerson , secretary of state -- hearings in the morning and afternoon

Mike Pompeo , director of the Central Intelligence Agency -- hearing at 10 am

Betsy DeVos , education secretary -- hearing at 10 a.m.

John Kelly , secretary of Homeland Security -- hearing at 2 p.m.

Thursday, January 12

Wednesday, January 18

Tom Price , secretary of Health and Human Services

Hearings yet to be scheduled

Ben Carson , secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Note: This will be updated as CNN receives more information on the dates of committee hearings.