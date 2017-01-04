Trump attacks set intelligence community on edge

Story highlights Officials say Trump behaves differently in private

They are trying to understand why he doubts the intel

(CNN) Intelligence officials are increasingly dismayed about President-elect Donald Trump's tweets and continued public attacks against them, describing his conduct as distressing, officials told CNN Wednesday.

"Nobody wants to get off on the wrong foot with the new boss. We're heading into this different era where it's hostile," one official said.

Another official added, "It's a sad day when politicians place more stock in (Russian President Vladimir Putin and (WikiLeaks founder) Julian Assange than in the Americans who risk their lives daily to provide objective, non-partisan intelligence analysis."

That was a reference to Trump's tweet on Wednesday noting that Assange said he didn't get hacked Democratic Party emails from the Russians, who have also denied being the hacking allegations.

Adding to the concern, officials said there is a disconnect between Trump's public pronouncements about the intelligence community and his behind-the-scenes behavior when he's sitting across the table at closed-door intel briefings.

