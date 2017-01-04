Trump takes credit for artist's album rising sales after inauguration announcement

Story highlights Jackie Evancho announced last month she'd preform at the inauguration

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is linking singer Jackie Evancho's rising album sales to her announcing she will be performing at Trump's inauguration.

"Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance," the President-elect said in a tweet. "Some people just don't understand the 'Movement.'"

Evancho has also performed for President Barack Obama at the 2010 National Christmas Tree Lighting.

