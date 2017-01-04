Even millionaire secretary of state nominees buy their own cereal

Washington (CNN) He may have a $181 million retirement package and $54 million of ExxonMobil shares, but even secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson shops for his own Raisin Bran.

The longtime ExxonMobil CEO was spotted at a Safeway supermarket Tuesday evening in Washington's Dupont Circle neighborhood.

"Yup. That's Rex Tillerson in my local Safeway shopping like a plebeian," Washingtonian Sanho Tree wrote in a tweet that has since gone viral. "His security guy is about 20 paces behind him."

Yup. That's Rex Tillerson in my local Safeway shopping like a plebeian. His security guy is about 20 paces behind him. pic.twitter.com/9ptVGo8dBE — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) January 4, 2017

The accompanying photo shows Tillerson in the canned goods and pasta aisle, toting a basket filled with Raisin Bran cereal, milk and baby carrots, among other groceries.

The grocery store in question is (affectionately) known by locals as the "Soviet Safeway," Tree said in another tweet. "Long lines, bad selection!" There is no parking and the small store lacks the selection of larger supermarkets nearby, such as the sprawling "Social Safeway" in Georgetown.

Pro tip: If you're being criticized for your Russian connections, it's best to avoid the store locals have always called "Soviet Safeway"! https://t.co/40FRZPhxUp — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) January 4, 2017

