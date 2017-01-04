Omarosa to join Trump team, focus on public engagement

Story highlights She was a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice"

She worked in Trump's campaign

Washington (CNN) Omarosa Manigault will join President-elect Donald Trump's White House team in a role expected to focus on public engagement, a senior level transition source told CNN on Wednesday.

Manigault, who prefers to go by only her first name, was a prominent African-American surrogate for Trump during his campaign and served as his campaign's director of African-American outreach.

The source told CNN she has been offered a position as a public liaison dealing with issues such as community outreach and Manigault has accepted.

She gained prominence after she served nine weeks as a contestant in Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," before he fired her. But she stayed close to Trump after she left the show.