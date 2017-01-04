Graham: I'll have 'hard time' backing nominees who reject intelligence

Story highlights Rex Tillerson is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of state

The GOP senator said if Tillerson rejects intel, he might not get the lawmaker's support

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday it will be difficult for him to support President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees if they don't accept US intelligence on Russia's alleged hacking in the 2016 election.

"I'm looking for people who understand the world as it is," he said on CNN's "At this Hour." "If a nominee for a critical job doesn't understand what the Russians are up to, I'll have a hard time believing they have the judgment to do their job."

Lawmakers have expressed concern about the relationship between Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and Russia, given his involvement with the country while he was heading ExxonMobil. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Tillerson the Order of Friendship, one of the highest honors Russia gives to foreign citizens.

Graham said if Tillerson rejects the intelligence pointing to Russia's involvement, he might not get the lawmaker's support.

"He'll have a hard time getting my vote because it's clear," Graham said. "You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes."

