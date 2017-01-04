Story highlights West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is up for re-election in 2018

He said he's identified likeminded Democrats to work on health care issues

(CNN) At least one Democrat isn't thrilled with President Barack Obama's decision to head to Capitol Hill to rally his party's lawmakers Wednesday.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin will skip the meeting, designed to unify the party against repeal of the Affordable Care Act, arguing in an interview with CNN that it would only serve to poison any efforts for bipartisanship in the new Congress.

Manchin has always been somewhat of a thorn in the Obama administration's side — and as a Democrat running for re-election in 2018 in a state President-elect Donald Trump won by 42 percentage points, there was no question that would continue. But his willingness to skip the meeting underscores that Capitol Hill Democrats aren't entirely unified in their opposition.

Manchin was also critical of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's dueling visit with Capitol Hill Republicans, saying it would have a similar effect to Obama's — especially so soon after the start of the new Congress.

"Just the second day up here, can you imagine?" Manchin asked.

