Story highlights Bill co-sponsored by Dean Heller, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz

Trump supports the plan, which could be an obstacle to "two-state" solution

(CNN) Senate Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the United States embassy to Jerusalem.

The controversial plan, which President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly voiced support for on the campaign trail, is almost certain to further inflame tensions between Palestinians and Israelis.

The bill was introduced on the first day of the new US Congress by Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, along with Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas -- two senators who lost out to Trump in the primary race for the Republican nomination last year.

"It's time for Congress and the President-elect to eliminate the loophole that has allowed presidents in both parties to ignore US law and delay our embassy's rightful relocation to Jerusalem for over two decades."