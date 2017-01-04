Story highlights Advocates are going to hand out up to two ounces of marijuana in the form of 4,200 joints

Trump's pick for attorney general has not kept his strong feelings against marijuana a secret

Washington (CNN) Adam Eidinger wants to make a statement on President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day by offering 4,200 free joints to anyone willing to take it.

On January 20, Eidinger, alongside other marijuana legalization advocates, are going to hand out up to two ounces of marijuana in the form of 4,200 joints to people in Washington's Dupont Circle.

"We're defending our initiative against the federal government because we're concerned that Jeff Sessions will try to overturn our local laws here," he told CNN on Wednesday. "We're being proactive to share marijuana, which is our right, before it's too late. We also want to educate Trump supporters that we can do this legally."

Eidinger is the founder of DCMJ, an organization that worked to pass Initiative 71, which legalized marijuana in Washington. Initiative 71 made it legal for anyone to carry up to two ounces of marijuana in the nation's capitol. But it can only be gifted -- it's not legal to sell it.

