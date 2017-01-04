Trump, Palin break with GOP, warm up to Assange

Story highlights Both Donald Trump and Sarah Palin had supportive words for Julian Assange

Trump's comments again put him at odds with Republican leaders on the Hill

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday used comments from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to continue raising questions about the allegation that Russian hackers attempted to influence American politics -- a charge the US intelligence community and the Obama administration has defended with increasing vigor.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, hours after the broadcast of an interview Assange gave Fox News' Sean Hannity, to blame Democrats for not having tighter cybersecurity.

"Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have 'hacking defense' like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass."

Trump's comments again put him at odds with Republican leaders on the Hill -- including Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan -- who have shown support for the Intelligence Community's uniform assessment that Russia hacked American political targets with the intent of disrupting US elections.

When asked about Assange on Hugh Hewitt's radio show Wednesday morning, Ryan responded, "I have really nothing (to say) other than the guy is a sycophant for Russia. He leaks. He steals data and compromises national security."

