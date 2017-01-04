Washington (CNN) A group of conservative House Republicans unveiled legislation on Wednesday to repeal and replace Obamacare. The political message behind the bill: It's not true that Republicans don't have a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Members of the House Republican Study Committee, led by its chairman, Reps. Mark Walker, and Phil Roe, were emphatic in a news conference that the increasingly heated accusation from Democrats -- that Republicans have failed to craft a plan to replace what they repeal from Obamacare -- was simply not true.

"I heard again on the House floor when I was down there... just a few minutes ago, how Republicans have no ideas. That's absolutely false," Roe said. "We have a plan."

Walker added: "We've got to get out there, we've got to get runners on base."

"Our job is not to delay any longer," he said. "Our job is to come out of the gate with a particular piece of legislation that garnered more votes than any other legislation in both the 113th and 114th Congress."

Read More