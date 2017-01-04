China tells Donald Trump to lay off Twitter

Story highlights Trump is a prolific tweeter on his account @realDonaldTrump

(CNN) China has slammed US President-elect Donald Trump over his use of Twitter to conduct international diplomacy in a commentary published by the country's official news agency Xinhua.

Trump has earned a reputation for making unpredictable statements on Twitter that often depart from long-standing US policies and he's made several controversial comments about China.

"The obsession with 'Twitter diplomacy' is undesirable," said the bylined commentary, which only appeared on the agency's Chinese website. Xinhua is the biggest and most influential of China's state-run media.

"It is a commonly accepted that diplomacy is not a child's game -- and even less is it business dealing. As former United States Secretary of State [Madeleine] Albright said, Twitter should not be a tool for foreign policy," the commentary, which was published this week, said.

Albright served under former President Bill Clinton and was a vocal supporter of Trump's democratic rival Hillary Clinton.