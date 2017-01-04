The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaign begins

Washington (CNN) The 2016 campaign may be over, but the 2017 campaign just began.

It wasn't a 2008 style kickoff in Springfield, Illinois, or 2016 style start on Roosevelt Island, New York, or even a grand entrance on a descending escalator in a Manhattan tower.

In 2017, the campaign starting gun went off in dueling rallies inside the US Capitol, during an extraordinary morning of drama and theater emblematic of the coming Trump era. The Vice President-elect arriving in one corner of the Capitol, and almost simultaneously, split screen, the outgoing president arriving in another.

This year's campaign is of course not about electing a president or member of Congress or any politician, it is about deciding the future of America's health care system -- something that affects all Americans, whether they voted or not.

Just like in 2009, when Obamacare was before Congress and Democrats spread out across America to try to sell the law to their constituents, they'll hold events back home starting this weekend to try to fight Republican plans to dismantle it.

