House Transportation chair: No infrastructure package in first 100 days

Washington (CNN) The House Transportation Committee chairman said Wednesday there will be no infrastructure package in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

A massive infrastructure initiative was a big talking point for the President-elect during the campaign, but Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pennsylvania, said not to expect plan details any time soon. Right now he says the focus will be figuring out how to pay for the trillion-dollar price tag.

"We're going to start to work on it, but first of all, you've got to figure out the pay for it, which will come, I believe, in the first 100 days. Then in the next second 100 days is when we'll put together a big infrastructure package," he said.