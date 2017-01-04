Breaking News

House Transportation chair: No infrastructure package in first 100 days

By Rene Marsh, CNN

Updated 6:02 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Washington (CNN)The House Transportation Committee chairman said Wednesday there will be no infrastructure package in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

A massive infrastructure initiative was a big talking point for the President-elect during the campaign, but Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pennsylvania, said not to expect plan details any time soon. Right now he says the focus will be figuring out how to pay for the trillion-dollar price tag.
"We're going to start to work on it, but first of all, you've got to figure out the pay for it, which will come, I believe, in the first 100 days. Then in the next second 100 days is when we'll put together a big infrastructure package," he said.