CNN will host town hall with Bernie Sanders

Washington (CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will participate in a prime-time CNN Town Hall next week just as the Republican-controlled 115th Congress and President-elect Donald Trump begin to roll out their agendas.

Sanders, the progressive icon who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, will sit down with CNN's Chris Cuomo. The one-hour event will be held at George Washington University on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It also will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.

Sanders will take questions on major issues facing the nation and will discuss the Democratic strategy for dealing with Trump's administration.

During the primary, Sanders made income and wealth inequality a cornerstone of his campaign, as well as the Democratic Party's platform as a whole. He also criticized the Democratic National Committee's handling of the primary process and endorsed the primary opponent of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former DNC chairwoman.

