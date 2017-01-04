Democrats prepare to hit Labor pick over Carl's Jr. ads, comments about women

(CNN) Democratic senators who sit on the committee that will oversee would-be Labor Secretary Andy Puzder's confirmation hearing plan to drag the fast food CEO through a ringer of comments he's made about women, hoping the comments will give Republicans pause -- or at least put them in a tough spot.

Democrats have already set their sights on the CKE Restaurants CEO as a top target for the upcoming confirmation battles on Capitol Hill, pointing to labor violations involving CKE's Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants and Puzder's opposition to increasing the minimum wage.

But now they are preparing to go after Puzder by pointing to his comments about women and the racy Carl's Jr. ads he's defended, a Senate Democratic aide told CNN on Wednesday.

The aide said Democrats hope the line of questioning will draw attention to Puzder's character, while also putting Republicans on the spot.

Puzder has frequently defended Carl's Jr. ads featuring bikini-clad models, calling them the core of the restaurant's philosophy, and has said he avoids the sets of those ad shoots because he is "happily married and would like to stay that way."

