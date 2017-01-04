Story highlights Iraq WMD misjudgment was huge scandal for CIA; has completely changed how agency forms its views, writes Peter Bergen

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump says that he doesn't believe the US intelligence community's assessment that the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was the work of the Russians. To bolster his point, Trump cites the CIA's faulty intelligence about Saddam Hussein's supposed weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq in March 2003.

In a statement about the CIA that he issued late last month, Trump said, "These are the same people who said Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction." On Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump made this point again to reporters, saying, "if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster and they were wrong."

But there are some significant differences between the CIA's weapons of mass destruction fiasco 14 years ago and the evidence that is now being offered by the American intelligence community about the Russian hacking.

The WMD fiasco did much to harm the standing of the George W. Bush administration and its key figures, such as Secretary of State Colin Powell, who famously made the case for the impending Iraq War to the United Nations. The war resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, trillions in wasted US spending, and fomented chaos that continues in the Middle East. It was such a black eye for US intelligence that large changes were made to the process of making intelligence assessments.

