A low moment in sports broadcasting

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's 900AM-WURD. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) At the beginning of this college football season, I reached into a dark corner of my closet and pulled out my favorite Penn State sweatshirt.

It was time, I told myself, to go back to being the proud alum and former cheerleader I was before convicted child rapist Jerry Sandusky, and disgraced head coach Joe Paterno, who helped cover up the scandal , brought shame to my university, and made me vow to never again cheer: "We Are ... Penn State."

Roxanne Jones

This season, watching my 11-3 Nittany Lions claw their way back to the top of the college ranks and ending up at the Rose Bowl, made me proud. No matter that they lost, 52-49, to USC, which scored a heartbreaking, last-second field goal. It was still a huge win for this cleaned-up program and the new coaches and players who could only be considered innocent victims in a sick story. For one day, out in the glorious California sun, watching those boys play the game I love with grace and grit, I felt like Penn State had finally won back some respect.

But it would be dishonest of me to say all is forgiven, or forgotten. I remain a hesitant college football fan and have no illusions about the corruption that big-money football programs can bring to a campus, especially regarding issues of domestic violence and abuse perpetrated by players or coaches.