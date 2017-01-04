A teachable moment for House Republicans

Story highlights Howard Schweitzer: Republicans should see controversy over Office of Congressional Ethics as a teachable moment

Howard Schweitzer is the managing partner of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies and former Chief Ethics Officer and general counsel at the Export-Import Bank, and served as chief operating officer of the TARP in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) If there was one unambiguous bipartisan message from the outcome of the November election, it was this: It's time for business as usual to come to an end. Washington, we heard over and over again, has become too unaccountable to the voters and in the minds of many, corrupted by power.

Yet Monday night, behind closed doors, the House Republican Conference made their very first act of the new Congress an explicit rejection of that unmistakable message.

In a 119-74 vote , Republicans tried to eviscerate the Office of Congressional Ethics, proposing sweeping changes to the independent body. True, less than 24 hours later -- in one of the fastest and most dramatic political flip-flops in recent memory -- the Republicans pulled the proposal. But the damage to the incoming Congress's image was already done.

Howard Schweitzer

If House Republicans want to get back on track, they will need to treat this as a teachable moment on the lessons of transparency in the Age of Trump.

The new rules proposed by rank and file Republicans stipulated that the nonpartisan office be subject to oversight by the separate House Committee on Ethics, made up of members of Congress. It could not make public statements or examine anonymous complaints. It could not review any possible violations of criminal law. In other words, there was not a heck of a lot it could do.

