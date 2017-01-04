Faraday Future, a California-based electric car start-up, unveiled its first consumer model, the FF 91, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The FF 91 is the company's first production model. Fitted with a 130 kWh battery, Faraday Future say the car has a range of 378 miles (608 kilometers).
Attendees of the launch watched a video of the FF 91 electric vehicle racing a Tesla Model S. Faraday Future claim the FF91 can go from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S which takes 2.5 seconds.
The company also showcased the car's "Driverless Valet" parking feature. Drivers would also be able to summon the vehicle to pick up the owner from a specific location and time.
Faraday Future's "Variable Platform Architecture" (VPA) is a powertrain system designed to be flexible. The chassis and body are a single form which improves the overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling of the car, the company says.
The FF 91 combines the performance of a supercar with an interior designed for comfort and luxury, the company says.
The car is expected to cost upwards of $100,000.
Buyers can reserve a FF 91 with a deposit of $5,000.
Faraday Future is also involved in Formula E, the all-electric racing series, partnering with Dragon Racing to form the Faraday Future Dragon Racing team for the 2016/17 world championship season.
Speaking at the CES launch, Nick Sampson, a senior vice president, said: "We're creating technology that has never existed before, a new species."
The first FF 91 cars are expected to be delivered in 2018 at the earliest.