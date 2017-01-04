Breaking News

Faraday Future, a California-based electric car start-up, unveiled its first consumer model, the FF 91, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The FF 91 is the company's first production model. Fitted with a 130 kWh battery, Faraday Future say the car has a range of 378 miles (608 kilometers).
Attendees of the launch watched a video of the FF 91 electric vehicle racing a Tesla Model S. Faraday Future claim the FF91 can go from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S which takes 2.5 seconds.
The company also showcased the car's "Driverless Valet" parking feature. Drivers would also be able to summon the vehicle to pick up the owner from a specific location and time.
Attendees inspect the 4-door electric sedan which Faraday Future executives called "a new species."

READ: CNN Money's report on the FF91 launch
Critics have suggested that Faraday Future could be in financial trouble. Reports of debts and missed payments have dogged the company in recent times.
Faraday Future's "Variable Platform Architecture" (VPA) is a powertrain system designed to be flexible. The chassis and body are a single form which improves the overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling of the car, the company says.
The FF 91 combines the performance of a supercar with an interior designed for comfort and luxury, the company says.
The car is expected to cost upwards of $100,000.
Buyers can reserve a FF 91 with a deposit of $5,000.
Faraday Future is also involved in Formula E, the all-electric racing series, partnering with Dragon Racing to form the Faraday Future Dragon Racing team for the 2016/17 world championship season.
Speaking at the CES launch, Nick Sampson, a senior vice president, said: "We're creating technology that has never existed before, a new species."
The first FF 91 cars are expected to be delivered in 2018 at the earliest.
