Saudi music video on women's rights goes viral

Story highlights
- Viral video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times
- President-elect Donald Trump features in one scene
(CNN)A pop song that delivers a political and cultural message about women in Saudi Arabia has racked up more than 2.5 million views on YouTube since it premiered online last month.
Hwages, loosely translated as "concerns," features a group of young women covered from head-to-toe and wearing sneakers while skateboarding, riding scooters, and dancing.
The women in the video clip sing, "if only God would rid us of men" and "May men go extinct, they cause us to have mental illnesses."
Saudi Arabia has a guardianship system that obliges all female citizens to seek permission from male relatives to travel, marry, and sometimes to work or access health care, according to Human Rights Watch.
More than half of the kingdom's citizens are under the age of 25 and pressures for social change are mounting -- with campaigns from some to give women the right to drive.
In one scene in the video, created by producer Majed Al Esa of the Saudi production company 8ies Studio, three women are sitting in the backseat of an SUV, being driven by a young boy.
Another scene shows a cardboard cut-out of President-elect Donald Trump behind a podium with a sign on the lectern that reads, "House of Men."
The video is the latest viral success for Esa and the production company.
Late last year, he released a video clip called "Barbs" or "messy" in a Saudi dialect which was watched over 37 million times and led to a huge dance craze in the Arab world.
Speaking to CNN, 8ies Studios co-founder Abdullah Al Musharraf said: "We are a creative company that produces entertainment videos through social media platforms," but he declined to comment further.
Video producer Esa was not available for comment.