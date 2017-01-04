Saudi music video on women's rights goes viral

Story highlights Viral video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times

(CNN) A pop song that delivers a political and cultural message about women in Saudi Arabia has racked up more than 2.5 million views on YouTube since it premiered online last month.

Hwages, loosely translated as "concerns," features a group of young women covered from head-to-toe and wearing sneakers while skateboarding, riding scooters, and dancing.

The women in the video clip sing, "if only God would rid us of men" and "May men go extinct, they cause us to have mental illnesses."

Saudi Arabia has a guardianship system that obliges all female citizens to seek permission from male relatives to travel, marry, and sometimes to work or access health care, according to Human Rights Watch.

