Istanbul shooting: Horrifying scene inside massacre nightclub

Story highlights Blood still soaks a portion of a wall in the Reina nightclub

Shoes are left scattered on the floor

(CNN) In a New Year's terror attack on an Istanbul nightclub, 39 people were killed and dozens injured by a lone gunman. CNN's Sara Sidner and Mohammed Tawfeeq gained access to the club and describe the distressing scene inside.

The Reina nightclub can be accessed two ways, by land or by sea. Its beautiful large wooden terrace sits on the water and opens up to a stunning view of the Bosporus.

Towering above the club is the bridge that links two continents, Asia and Europe. The Reina's location is in the perfect spot to bring East and West together. That was exactly its aim and it worked.

The Reina nightclub in Istanbul was set up for joyous New Year's celebrations.

World travelers and locals alike flocked to what had become one of the most famous nightspots and restaurants in town. The upscale club was known for offering guests a chance to live the glamorous life, if only for one night.

Now it will be known for something else. In seven minutes everything changed. That's how long it took for a gunman to kill 39 people inside. That's how long the gunfire lasted, according to staff members.

Read More