Israeli soldier convicted in killing of Palestinian man

Tel Aviv (CNN) An Israeli military court convicted an Israeli soldier, Elor Azaria, of manslaughter Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian man last March.

The Palestinian man, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, 21, was one of two men accused of stabbing another Israeli soldier in Hebron, in the West Bank, a few minutes earlier.

Charges were brought after video footage emerged showing Azaria shooting al-Sharif in the head as he lay on the ground, injured and already subdued.

The second Palestinian suspect had already been shot dead.

The case has divided opinion among the Israeli public, politicians and members of the military and focused attention on the military's code of ethics.

