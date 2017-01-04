The most moved-from state in the US is...

Story highlights Northeastern states such as New Jersey, New York are among most moved-from

A remote state made the top of the moved-into list for the first time

(CNN) Sorry, New Jersey. While parts of you may be lovely, it looks like your residents are the ones most likely to pack up and get out.

An annual moving survey from United Van Lines reveals the states where the most people move to, and the states where the most people move from. For 2016, New Jersey holds the top honor in the latter category for the fifth year running.

Far be it from us to speculate, but CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey suggests the exodus may be related to "common complaints from state residents about high property taxes, the recent gas tax hike and the poor conditions of state roads."

According to United, almost 70% of people moving out of the state did so because of retirement or job opportunities.

But enough about Jersey! The hottest place to move to in 2016 was... South Dakota.

