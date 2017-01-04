Texas sues FDA over impounded execution drugs

Story highlights Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice asks court to compel FDA to make decision on shipment of execution drugs

The drugs have become increasingly scarce and states are resorting to foreign pharmacies

(CNN) The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is suing the US Food and Drug Administration over an impounded shipment of drugs to be used for lethal injections.

More than 17 months ago, the FDA detained 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental meant for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The drugs remain in federal custody, according to the lawsuit , which was filed Tuesday.

Lethal injection is the primary means of execution in all 31 states that use the death penalty. With supplies of lethal injection drugs running low, states have found alternatives from foreign suppliers. The particular shipment of drugs involved in this case came from an unnamed foreign supplier, court documents show.

Texas argues the FDA is required by law to make a decision on the drugs' admissibility "within a reasonable time." The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is requesting the court declare the delay unlawful, forcing the FDA to make a final decision on the drugs.

"The FDA does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation," Lyndsay Meyer, an FDA press officer, told CNN.

