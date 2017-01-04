Pistol-packing grandma turns tables on armed intruder

Story highlights It was the first time Roberson had ever used her weapon

She's not in trouble with the law for defending herself

(CNN) Rebbie Roberson wasn't having it.

A man wearing a mask and gloves was standing in her house after he broke in Sunday night.

"When I started to get up, he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face," she told CNN affiliate KSLA

But the 74-year-old grandmother from Bowie County, Texas, had something for him.

"I reached over there (a nearby table) and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran."

