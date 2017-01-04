Breaking News

Homicide charges dropped against ex-pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

By Ellie Kaufman, CNN

Updated 5:04 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jimmy &quot;Superfly&quot; Snuka has been diagnosed with dementia and terminal stomach cancer, his lawyer says.
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has been diagnosed with dementia and terminal stomach cancer, his lawyer says.

Story highlights

  • Snuka was charged in 2015 in the 1983 death of his ex-girlfriend Nancy Argentino
  • A judge found Snuka, who has dementia and is in hospice care, incompetent to stand trial

(CNN)A judge dropped all charges Tuesday against WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983.

Lehigh County (Pennsylvania) Judge Kelly Banach determined that Snuka was incompetent to stand trial based on medical records and testimony provided by his defense attorney, Robert Kirwan II.
    Snuka, 74, has been diagnosed with dementia and showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, according to Kirwan. He went into home hospice care in October and was moved to in-hospital hospice care at Broward Medical North near his home in Florida on December 17.
    Former wrestler Jimmy &#39;Superfly&#39; Snuka pleads not guilty in 1983 death
    Ex-wrestler Jimmy Snuka pleads not guilty in '83 slaying
    Kirwan filed a petition in February in which he asked the judge to rule Snuka incompetent to stand trial. The court held a four-day competency hearing in June, and the judge let six months pass in order to see whether his condition improved or worsened.
    At an unscheduled hearing Tuesday, Banach ordered all charges against Snuka dismissed. "The court is satisfied that the defendant remains incompetent and the Court is satisfied that the defendant will not regain competence and it would be unjust to resume the prosecution," the court order said.
    Read More
    Snuka was charged in September 2015, 32 years after Argentino's death. She was found unresponsive in a room at the George Washington Motor Lodge in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on May 10, 1983. Snuka called the paramedics, but once they arrived, he was gone. Argentino was pronounced dead a few hours later.
    Wrestler, entertainer Chyna&#39;s brain to be donated to science
    Wrestler Chyna's brain to be donated to science
    Snuka's version of what happened that night varied, according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. He claimed that Argentino fell as they were "fooling around" outside the hotel room and that she slipped and hit her head as the two were "clowning around" by the side of a highway.
    In light of the judge's actions Tuesday, "we are considering our options and will decide at the appropriate time what action we will take," Leigh County District Attorney Executive Aide Megan Wieand said.
    Argentino's family won a wrongful death lawsuit against Snuka in 1985, but authorities didn't charge him in the death. It wasn't until his 2012 memoir, "Superfly: The Jimmy Snuka Story," was published that Argentino's family contacted Martin and asked his team to examine the book. Excerpts were presented to a grand jury, which decided to press charges.
    "I was convinced that there was zero chance (the district attorney's office) would be successful from the beginning," Kirwan said. "We were very confident that this would never result in anything other than dismissal."
    Snuka was famous for his "Superfly Splash," a wrestling move in which he would stand on the ring's top rope and vault off to land face-down on an opponent who lay prone on the ring floor.
    Athletes and CTE
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game,&lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/health/kevin-turner-cte-diagnosis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;had the most advanced stage of CTE&lt;/a&gt; when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner&#39;s CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig&#39;s disease. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game, had the most advanced stage of CTE when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner's CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

    CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/health/dave-mirra-cte-bmx-biker/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found to have CTE. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, was found to have CTE.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/08/03/bubba.smith.obit/&quot;&gt;Charles &quot;Bubba&quot; Smith&lt;/a&gt;, a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Charles "Bubba" Smith, a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/04/health/fred-mcneill-cte-football-player/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;McNeill&#39;s case&lt;/a&gt; even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/03/health/ken-stabler-cte/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;suffered from CTE,&lt;/a&gt; researchers at Boston University said.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, suffered from CTE, researchers at Boston University said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/29/health/jovan-belcher-cte/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pathology reports&lt;/a&gt; show he probably had CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/15/sports/football/15brain.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in a 2004 car crash&lt;/a&gt; crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in a 2004 car crash crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/07/02/brain.damage.henry/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup&lt;/a&gt; during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/01/26/athlete.brains/index.html&quot;&gt;of an apparent drug overdose&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 45.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Junior Seau &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/10/health/seau-brain-disease&quot;&gt;took his own life&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer&#39;s patient.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/health/baseball-ryan-freel-cte-suicide/&quot;&gt;Ryan Freel &lt;/a&gt;became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Ryan Freel became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    nfl kevin turner helmet offDave MirraRESTRICTED bubba smith03_FredMcNeill_CTERESTRICTED 01 ken stablerjovan belcher FILE08 CTE10 CTE01 CTE02 CTE03 CTE04 CTE05 CTE06 CTE07 CTE09 CTE11 CTE12 CTE13 CTE restricted15 CTE14 CTEryan freel
    Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, has become a concern for many athletes in contact sports. It is an Alzheimer's-like neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated hits to the head. Nearly 100 former professional football players have been diagnosed with CTE, as well as former WWE wrestlers Jon Rechner, aka Balls Mahoney, and Brian Knighton, aka Axl Rotten.
    Snuka also suffered from a bout of stomach cancer before he was charged in 2015. He was diagnosed in July 2014, and he had intensive surgery in which three-quarters of his stomach, some lymph nodes and part of his large intestine were removed, according to Kirwan.
    During the competency hearing, a doctor testified that anesthesia can worsen a person's dementia, causing their symptoms to be more noticeable and advance at an alarming rate, Kirwan said.
    CTE cannot be diagnosed without a postmortem examination of a person's brain, but the defense argued that Snuka exhibits signs of the disease based on outward symptoms and a series of MRIs taken over the course of two years.
    Snuka is one of 50 former wrestlers named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the WWE, filed in July, for long-term brain damage they contend was incurred during their careers with the company.

    CNN's Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.