(CNN) The viral video of a dresser toppling when two toddlers climb on it, with one brother helping rescue his twin, underscores a serious issue: On average, a child dies every two weeks from furniture or a television falling on them.

It's such a problem that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched a national campaign called Anchor it! , recommending that furniture such as dressers and bookshelves be bolted to a wall.

"Get on top of it before they do," the agency advises. "The threat is serious, but the solution is simple."

The safety commission says there are about 33,000 emergency department-related injuries a year as a result of TV or furniture tipping over -- the majority being head injuries.

Most furniture comes with instructions and equipment to properly bolt it down, but many consumers toss these materials out. The safety commission advises that taking an extra five minutes to use them can save a child's life.