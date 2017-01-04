Story highlights Spurs defeat Chelsea 2-0

Dele Alli scores both goals

Chelsea's long winning run ends

Blues now five points clear at top of EPL

(CNN) Even when doing bitter north London rival Arsenal a favor of sorts, Tottenham Hotspur found a way to stick the boot in.

Spurs' deserved 2-0 win over Chelsea Wednesday ensures the Gunners remain holders of the English Premier League's longest winning run. Yet the result also sees Tottenham overtake its neighbor in the EPL table.

Chelsea had won 13 EPL matches on the bounce going into Wednesday's hotly anticipated fixture, a single season record first set by Arsene Wenger's side at the end of the 2001-2002 season.

Although Arsenal did eventually win 14 consecutive games, that feat was achieved with one extra win at the start of the 2002-2003 season.

Yet two headed goals from in-form midfielder Dele Alli put an end to any Chelsea ideas of matching that particular hot-streak.