Story highlights
- Spurs defeat Chelsea 2-0
- Dele Alli scores both goals
- Chelsea's long winning run ends
- Blues now five points clear at top of EPL
(CNN)Even when doing bitter north London rival Arsenal a favor of sorts, Tottenham Hotspur found a way to stick the boot in.
Spurs' deserved 2-0 win over Chelsea Wednesday ensures the Gunners remain holders of the English Premier League's longest winning run. Yet the result also sees Tottenham overtake its neighbor in the EPL table.
Chelsea had won 13 EPL matches on the bounce going into Wednesday's hotly anticipated fixture, a single season record first set by Arsene Wenger's side at the end of the 2001-2002 season.
Although Arsenal did eventually win 14 consecutive games, that feat was achieved with one extra win at the start of the 2002-2003 season.
Yet two headed goals from in-form midfielder Dele Alli put an end to any Chelsea ideas of matching that particular hot-streak.
Perhaps of more immediate importance, Tottenham's triumph prevents the footballing juggernaut that has been Antonio Conte's side in recent weeks disappearing over the horizon towards the Premier League title.
Chelsea is now five points clear at the summit of the EPL after a hectic Christmas and New Year period that saw rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City also drop points.
"It's a pity to stop this run," Chelsea boss Conte told Sky Sports after the match. "But Tottenham is a good team, a really strong team ... and for sure one of the teams that can fight for the title until the end."
Tottenham now moves above Arsenal and Manchester City into third position, seven points behind Chelsea.
But things could have turned out very differently at White Hart Lane had Chelsea's Eden Hazard taken a glorious early chance.
The Belgian fluffed his lines when latching on to Nemanja Matic's floated through ball after only four minutes.
Tottenham responded when Christian Eriksen fired wide from just outside the area.
But the Danish international was more measured when he found Alli with a pinpoint cross to open the scoring with a header from eight yards out in first half injury time.
Chelsea came out swinging at the start of the second period with Diego Costa stinging the palms of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.
However, Eriksen and Alli combined again in almost identical fashion after 53 minutes to double Spurs' advantage.
It was a sublime finish that secured the victory and will doubtless be cheered by fans of the teams hoping to hunt down the league leaders.
Perhaps even those of an Arsenal persuasion.