Breaking News

An ode to eyewear design

Updated 7:09 AM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Overview,&quot; an exhibition of eyeglasses currently held at Design Museum Holon, explores the evolution and history of eyeglasses.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
"Overview," an exhibition of eyeglasses currently held at Design Museum Holon, explores the evolution and history of eyeglasses.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
The museum&#39;s upper gallery features 400 rare pieces from the collection of optometrist Claude Samuel, which date from the 17th century to present day.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
The museum's upper gallery features 400 rare pieces from the collection of optometrist Claude Samuel, which date from the 17th century to present day.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
The collection includes a small case of lenses Samuel inherited from his grandmother, and a rare collection of glasses that his father designed for Pierre Cardin.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
The collection includes a small case of lenses Samuel inherited from his grandmother, and a rare collection of glasses that his father designed for Pierre Cardin.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
According to exhibition curator Maya Dvash, &quot;the initial purpose of eyeglasses was to correct a flaw, and eyeglasses do not conceal that flaw, but actually emphasize it by means of design.&quot;
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
According to exhibition curator Maya Dvash, "the initial purpose of eyeglasses was to correct a flaw, and eyeglasses do not conceal that flaw, but actually emphasize it by means of design."
Hide Caption
4 of 17
British optician Benjamin Martin created the first vision-correcting eyeglasses in 1756. The above pair is made using metal and bull horn.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
British optician Benjamin Martin created the first vision-correcting eyeglasses in 1756. The above pair is made using metal and bull horn.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Phoropter test glasses, made of metal and ivory, designed in England in the mid-1800s.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
Phoropter test glasses, made of metal and ivory, designed in England in the mid-1800s.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
These vision examination lenses were made in the United States in the late 1800s.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
These vision examination lenses were made in the United States in the late 1800s.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Usually worn by Eskimos, snow glasses are traditionally made of wood or bone. A fine cut on top of each eye protects one from snow blindness.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
Usually worn by Eskimos, snow glasses are traditionally made of wood or bone. A fine cut on top of each eye protects one from snow blindness.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
This monocular opera spyglass fan is made out of buffalo horn.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This monocular opera spyglass fan is made out of buffalo horn.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
The fan, made in France, dates back to the early 1900s.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
The fan, made in France, dates back to the early 1900s.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
The exhibition also includes a metal phoropter designed by The British Refracting Unit in 1904.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
The exhibition also includes a metal phoropter designed by The British Refracting Unit in 1904.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
This folding lorgnette, embellished with pearls, comes from the early-1900s in Central Europe.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This folding lorgnette, embellished with pearls, comes from the early-1900s in Central Europe.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
This 18th century folding spectacle is from China. Chinese scholars are often given credit for the development of lenses.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This 18th century folding spectacle is from China. Chinese scholars are often given credit for the development of lenses.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
This pair, designed by Pierre Cardin in the 1960s, is made solely of plastic.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This pair, designed by Pierre Cardin in the 1960s, is made solely of plastic.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
This 1960s prototype designed by Pierre Cardin has an asymmetric frame made of plastic.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This 1960s prototype designed by Pierre Cardin has an asymmetric frame made of plastic.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
This is the first time Claude Samuel&#39;s extensive collection of eyewear has been presented in a museum.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
This is the first time Claude Samuel's extensive collection of eyewear has been presented in a museum.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dmh.org.il/exhibition/exhibition.aspx?pid=45&amp;catId=-1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Overview&lt;/a&gt;, an exhibition that traces the design evolution of eyewear, is currently on show at Design Museum Holon until April 29, 2017.
Photos: An ode to eyewear design
Overview, an exhibition that traces the design evolution of eyewear, is currently on show at Design Museum Holon until April 29, 2017.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
Claude Samuel 2Claude Samuel 1Claude Samuel 7Claude Samuel 6Claude Samuel 11Claude Samuel 3Claude Samuel 4Claude Samuel 14Claude Samuel 5Claude Samuel 8Claude Samuel 9Claude Samuel 10Claude Samuel 15Claude Samuel 16Claude Samuel 17Claude Samuel 12Claude Samuel 13