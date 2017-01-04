Dylan Jones is the Editor-In-Chief of GQ and the Chairman of London Fashion Week Men's

(CNN) In hindsight I suppose it was unsurprising and perhaps somewhat inevitable that it was Elton John who really taught me about eyeglasses.

About fifteen years ago I found myself at the house in Windsor that Elton shares with his long term partner David Furnish. I was there to supervise a cover session for British GQ, and having got Elton to agree to the shoot, along with an interview, I wanted to make sure everything ran smoothly.

Plus, of course, I was desperate to see their house. Now, to say that the house was exquisite would be an understatement, although what I really loved was being shown Elton's wardrobe.

And along with the corridors of suits, the lines of shirts, the acres of shoes, and -- frankly -- the stationary pantechnicons of stage jewelry, what fascinated me most were the drawers and drawers of spectacles.

An 'extraordinary' collection of eyewear

