Gunman identified in Istanbul nightclub attack, Turkish authorities say

By James Masters, Ian Lee and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 8:28 AM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Story highlights

  • Authorities detain 20 alleged members of ISIS in connection with Sunday's attack
  • ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter, but CNN can't independently verify it

Istanbul (CNN)Turkish authorities said Wednesday they have identified the gunman who killed 39 people in the New Year's nightclub terror attack in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu announced the development but did not name the suspect or provide his nationality.
    Authorities have also detained 20 alleged members of ISIS in connection with Sunday morning's attack at the Reina nightclub, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.
    Counterterrorism officers arrested the suspected militants at four addresses in the Bornova and Buca districts of the Aegean province of Izmir, according to Anadolu. Eleven women were among those arrested.
    Anadolu said those detained are thought to have lived with the attacker in the central Anatolian city of Konya.
    Anadolu also reported that an array of military hardware was discovered during the raids, including night-vision equipment, a sniper scope, an ammunition belt and other items. Twenty children found at the addresses were taken into temporary care.
    Attack at Istanbul nightclub
    This still photo, taken from surveillance footage and released on Monday, January 2, is believed to show the gunman responsible for carrying out a New Year&#39;s Day attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The popular nightclub was attacked shortly after midnight on Sunday, January 1. At least 39 people were killed and 69 were wounded, Turkey&#39;s Interior Minister said. Authorities are still &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/02/europe/turkey-nightclub-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;searching for the attacker.&lt;/a&gt;
    This still photo, taken from surveillance footage and released on Monday, January 2, is believed to show the gunman responsible for carrying out a New Year's Day attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The popular nightclub was attacked shortly after midnight on Sunday, January 1. At least 39 people were killed and 69 were wounded, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.
    A Turkish special forces officer stands near the Reina nightclub on January 2. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter.
    A Turkish special forces officer stands near the Reina nightclub on January 2. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter.
    A friend of someone killed in the attack reacts near victims&#39; pictures outside the nightclub on January 2.
    A friend of someone killed in the attack reacts near victims' pictures outside the nightclub on January 2.
    A police officer inspects cars near the scene on January 2.
    A police officer inspects cars near the scene on January 2.
    People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, a victim of the attack, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2.
    People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, a victim of the attack, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2.
    People mourn outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul on January 1.
    People mourn outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul on January 1.
    Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack, cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 1.
    Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack, cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 1.
    An ambulance rushes from the scene of the attack on January 1.
    An ambulance rushes from the scene of the attack on January 1.
    A woman is consoled at the site of the attack.
    A woman is consoled at the site of the attack.
    Medics wheel a stretcher at the scene.
    Medics wheel a stretcher at the scene.
    Police officers stand guard.
    Police officers stand guard.
    People leave the scene of the attack.
    People leave the scene of the attack.
    A medic reacts near the scene of the attack.
    A medic reacts near the scene of the attack.
    10 graphic warning single
    A wounded victim is rushed from the scene.
    A wounded victim is rushed from the scene.
    Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack.
    Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack.
    A wounded person is put into an ambulance.
    A wounded person is put into an ambulance.
    People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack.
    People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack.
    An ambulance transports those wounded in the attack.
    An ambulance transports those wounded in the attack.
    Altogether, at least 36 people are being held in connection with the nightclub shooting, though the gunman who carried it out remains at large.
    ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but CNN cannot independently verify it. The terror group boasted of carrying out the first major terrorist attack of 2017.

    Suspect seen in selfie video

    On Monday, police released a video that the suspected gunman apparently took of himself in a market near the nightclub.
    The "selfie video" featuring the man in Istanbul's Taksim Square was first posted on a pro-ISIS Telegram account before Turkish media broadcast it, said Laith Alkhouri, a director at Flashpoint, an American business risk intelligence company tracking terrorist and cyber threats.
    Alkhouri told CNN that such a release suggests the attacker was part of a network supportive of or linked to ISIS, and that he had shared the selfie footage with the terror group before or after the attack.

    Growing threats

    On Tuesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told lawmakers that Turkish security forces had prevented 339 major terror incidents in 2016 -- 80 of which came in the final three months of the year.
    In his speech to parliament, Soylu cited attacks launched by the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, as well as those by Daesh, the Arabic term for ISIS.
    Anadolu quoted Soylu as saying that "313 of the incidents were planned by PKK, 22 by Daesh and four by radical leftist groups."
    He said that 247 improvised explosives and 61 bomb vehicles had been seized in 12 months.
    He also revealed the capture of 23 suicide bomber suspects as well as 42 terrorist group members who were preparing for attacks.
    Both ISIS and Kurdish militants have launched attacks in Turkey, which is reeling from a failed military coup in July.

    Victims from 14 countries

    At least 11 victims in this week's attack on the upscale nightclub were from Turkey, according to Anadolu, while at least 27 victims hailed from 13 other countries, including Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Canada.
    Dozens of people were hospitalized. A handful of the injured were in critical condition.
    Expert: ISIS may have trained Istanbul gunman
    Witnesses described how the New Year's Eve celebration turned into a bloodbath.
    "We were having fun. At first we thought it was a fight, then there was a lot of gunfire," Yunus Turk told CNN.
    "After the gunfire, everyone started to run toward the terrace. We ran as well. There was someone next to me who was shot and fell on the floor. We ran away and hid under the sofas."

    CNN's Ian Lee reported from Istanbul, and James Masters wrote from London and Jason Hanna from Atlanta. CNN's Marilia Brocchetto, Sarah Sirgany, Julia Jones and Onur Cakir contributed to this report.