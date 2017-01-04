Story highlights Authorities have also detained five alleged ISIS members in connection with the attack

ISIS claimed responsibility in Twitter statement, but CNN can't independently verify claim

Istanbul (CNN) The gunman who killed 39 people in the New Year's nightclub terror attack in Istanbul has been identified by Turkish authorities.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu announced the development Wednesday but did not name the suspect or provide the suspect's nationality.

Authorities have also detained five alleged ISIS members in connection with the attack, state-run agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.

According to Anadolu, the five were picked up in the Aegean province of Izmir.

