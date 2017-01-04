Turkey: 5 more detained in nightclub massacre investigation

Story highlights Number held in connection with the attack grows to at least 21

ISIS claimed responsibility in a statement posted to Twitter

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 2:50 a.m. ET]

Turkish authorities have identified the gunman who killed 39 people in Sunday's nightclub terror attack in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu said Wednesday. He did not name the suspect or provide the suspect's nationality.

[Original story, published at 2:42 a.m ET]

Turkish authorities have detained five alleged ISIS members in connection with the New Year's Day nightclub terror attack that left 39 people dead and dozens wounded, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.

That would bring the number held in connection with the investigation to at least 21, and Turkish authorities still are believed to be on the hunt for the gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub in Instanbul.

Read More