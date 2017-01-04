Turkey: 5 more detained in nightclub massacre probe

(CNN) Turkish authorities have detained five alleged ISIS members in connection with the New Year's Day nightclub terror attack that left 39 people dead and dozens wounded, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.

That would bring the number held in connection with the investigation to at least 21, and Turkish authorities still are believed to be on the hunt for the gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub

Details of where the latest detentions took place were not immediately available.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but the claim cannot be independently verified by CNN. It boasted about the first major terrorist attack of 2017.

Suspect seen in selfie video

