Horse tries to board London bus

London (CNN) London's red double-decker buses are some of the city's most iconic features. But for daily commuters, they're just a normal sight.

Unless there's a horse trying to board.

The number 43 bus traveling through North London's borough of Islington caught the attention of Jersey politician Simon Crowcroft, who was visiting friends in London on Tuesday morning.

Crowcroft snapped some now-viral photos of Invictor, a horse assigned to police constable Dan Smith of the Metropolitan Police's Mounted Branch, as it tried to board the bus.

No, Invictor wasn't trying to hitch a ride across town. The horse was following Smith, his rider, who had dismounted to help a man who had collapsed on the bus.

