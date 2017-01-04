Breaking News

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby boy

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

(CNN)Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have welcomed a baby boy.

Chmerkovskiy announced in a tweet their son, named Shai Aleksander, was born early Wednesday.
    The former "Dancing with the Stars" champ had hinted delivery was imminent by sharing a photo of Murgatroyd on Tuesday in a hospital bed.

    This is the first child for the couple, who have been engaged since last December. Chmerkovskiy popped the question after a performance in Miami, in front of an applauding audience.
    The couple began dating in 2012.