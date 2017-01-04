Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby boy

Story highlights Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy early Wednesday morning

This is the first child for the 'DWTS' dancers

(CNN) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have welcomed a baby boy.

Chmerkovskiy announced in a tweet their son, named Shai Aleksander, was born early Wednesday.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

The former "Dancing with the Stars" champ had hinted delivery was imminent by sharing a photo of Murgatroyd on Tuesday in a hospital bed.

But first...a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

This is the first child for the couple, who have been engaged since last December. Chmerkovskiy popped the question after a performance in Miami, in front of an applauding audience.

The couple began dating in 2012.