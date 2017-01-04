Breaking News

By Maureen O'Hare and Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines: A higher percentage of the Hawaiian carrier's flights arrive and depart on time than any other airline in the world. Click through the gallery to find the other leading airlines and airports for punctuality.
Copa Airlines: Panama's flag carrier ranks second in the world for airline punctuality, with 88.75% of flights taking off close to schedule.
KLM: KLM has a punctuality rating of 87.89%, moving up the ranking from 12th place in 2015 to third in 2016.
Qantas: Australian carrier Qantas has the best punctuality in Asia-Pacific, with 87.56% of flights arriving or departing on time.
Japan Airlines: Japan Airlines has slipped down one position to fifth place this year, while fellow Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways has dropped from fifth place to 11th.
Tokyo Haneda Airport: Travel analysis company OAG says Tokyo Haneda is the leading major airport for on-time travel with an average of 87.49% flights sticking to within 15 minutes of schedule.
Sao Paulo Guarulhos: Ranking second in the major-airport punctuality table, Sao Paulo Guarulhos is one of a number of timekeeping success stories for South America's aviation sector.
Detroit Metropolitan Airport: Put your hands up for Detroit! 84.64% of flights were on time here in 2016, making it the most punctual airport in North AMerica.
Atlanta Airport: Atlanta ranked fourth in the major-airport category. Like Detroit, it's a hub for Delta Airlines, whose 84% punctuality OAG praised as a "remarkable achievement" for an airline of its size.
Minneapolis-St. Paul: Heavy US Midwest winters don't seemed to have impacted punctuality at Minneapolis, where 84.46% of flights stick to schedule, ranking it the world's fifth most on-time major airport.
Surabaya Airport: Indonesia's Surabaya Airport was the only airport in the OAG Punctuality League with on-time performance above 90%.
Honolulu International Airport: Honolulu Airport came second in the large-airport category, with 87.53%. Does that smile from "Wonder Years" actress Danica McKeller mean her flight got there on time or she just likes the flowers?
Salt Lake City International Airport: Utah's chief aviation hub has a rating of 87.20%, putting it at No.3 in the large-airport category.
Brasilia Airport: On your way to Brasilia to check out the work of legendary architect Oscar Niemeyer? (Pictured: Interior of Brasilia's Cathedral). You're unlikely to be delayed at the airport, which has a punctuality rating of 87.07%.
Brisbane Airport: Brisbane is Australia's most on-time large airport, with a punctuality rating of 86.71%.
Birmingham (UK): The UK led the way in the medium and small airport categories. Birmingham, in the English Midlands, has a punctuality rating of 91.28%.
Osaka Itami Airport: Osaka was the top airport in last year's list. It's now dropped to second place in the medium-airport category, with a rating of 89.68%.
Panama Tocumen International Airport: Panama City's main air hub was a new entry in last year's list. It's hung in there in the top slots, placing third in the medium-airport category with 89.56%.
Newcastle International Airport: Newcastle, in northern England, is home to the world's most punctual small airport, with a rating of 90.94%. That leaves more time for taking in the city's sights, such as the Millennium Bridge (pictured).
Anchorage Airport: Alaska's Anchorage airport might have to deal with a little more snow than other airports, but that hasn't stopped it placing second in the small-airport category, with a rating of 89.52%.
(CNN)Hawaii might be famous for a laid back approach to life but when it comes to punctuality, Hawaiian Airlines has the best timekeeping in the world.

New stats published Wednesday by UK travel analysts OAG reveal that last year 89.87% of the Hawaiian carrier's flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, making travelers' alohas that much quicker.
OAG has crunched the figures from around 54 million flight records using full-year data from 2016 -- the largest ever number of flights that it's tracked in a single year.
    With record-breaking passenger volumes and ever-expanding flight networks, airlines and airports have faced a big challenge keeping everything on track, something OAG says it should be applauded:
    "Whether it is a 17-hour long-haul service or a one-hour connecting flight to a hub, the accuracy of both scheduling the service and delivering the stated on-time performance is incredible; especially when compared to so many other forms of transport."
    Hawaii Airlines is one of 2016's success stories, having shot up the scoreboard from ninth place to the top slot over the last 12 months.
    Most punctual airports

    The flag carriers of Panama and the Netherlands, Copa Airlines and KLM, placed second and third this year, while Australian carrier Qantas, in fourth place, was the best-placed airline in the Asia-Pacific region.
    The largest airline to make the top 20 in OAG's list was Delta Airlines, with a ranking of 84% -- a "remarkable achievement," says OAG, for an airline operating such a huge number of flights.
    For clock-watching fliers, the most punctual major airport for the second year in a row is Tokyo Haneda (87.49%), while Detroit (84.64%) and Atlanta (84.57%) are best in the US.
    Surabaya in Indonesia ranked top for large airports with 90.30%.
    The UK is home to the winners of the best-performing medium airport -- Birmingham (91.28%) -- and small airport, Newcastle (90.94%).
    The rankings

    Fliers not lucky enough to be laying on the leis on Hawaii Airlines or at Honolulu Airport (the No.2 Large Airport) might want to take a note of these rating lists:
    For airline punctuality, Hawaiian Airlines is followed by Copa Airlines (88.75%), KLM (87.89%), Qantas (87.56%), Japan Airlines (86.74%), UK airline FlyBe (86.62%), Alaska Airlines (86.05%), Spain's flag carrier Iberia (85.67%), the UK's Monarch Airlines (85.67%) and Singapore Airlines (85.19%).
    After Tokyo Haneda, the most punctual major airports are Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Brazil (85.28%), Detroit (84.64%), Atlanta (84.57%), Minneapolis (84.46%), Seattle (83.74%), Moscow Sheremetyevo (83.52%), Singapore Changi (83.49%), Munich (82.85%) and Phoenix (82.82%).
    Surabaya leads the way for large airports, then Honolulu (87.53%), Salt Lake City (87.20%), Brasilia (87.07%), Brisbane (86.71%), Sao Paulo-Congonhas (85.40%), Portland (85.19%), Johannesburg (84.32%), Athens (83.64%) and Copenhagen (83.12%).
    For medium airports, Birmingham is followed by Osaka (89.68%), Panama City (89.56%), Belo Horizonte (88.49%), Cologne Bonn (88.27%), Cape Town (86.06%), Milan Bergamo (85.87%), Perth (85.86%), Bahrain (85.49%) and Adelaide (84.90%).
    And for small airports, Newcastle tops the list, then it's Anchorage (89.52%), Brussels South Charleroi (88.65%), Trondheim (88.00%), Stavanger (87.95%), Hannover (87.89%), Cairns (87.23%), Bergen (87.21%), Curitiba (86.77%) and Durban (86.03%).
    OAG's full report can be found on its website: oag.com