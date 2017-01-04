(CNN) Hawaii might be famous for a laid back approach to life but when it comes to punctuality, Hawaiian Airlines has the best timekeeping in the world.

New stats published Wednesday by UK travel analysts OAG reveal that last year 89.87% of the Hawaiian carrier's flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, making travelers' alohas that much quicker.

OAG has crunched the figures from around 54 million flight records using full-year data from 2016 -- the largest ever number of flights that it's tracked in a single year.

With record-breaking passenger volumes and ever-expanding flight networks, airlines and airports have faced a big challenge keeping everything on track, something OAG says it should be applauded:

"Whether it is a 17-hour long-haul service or a one-hour connecting flight to a hub, the accuracy of both scheduling the service and delivering the stated on-time performance is incredible; especially when compared to so many other forms of transport."

